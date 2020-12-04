Michigan Officials Report 8,689 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 8,689 new cases of the coronavirus and 81 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 389,032 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 9,661 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 380,343 confirmed cases with 9,580 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of November 25, 165,269 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The state health department released updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance Friday morning.

It mirrors the latest findings from the CDC announced earlier this week.

The standard 14-day quarantine period does remain in effect.

But the state says it can be reduced to 10 days if two conditions are met:

1) If no symptoms develop within 10 days or if there’s no clinical evidence of infection in the 10 days following exposure.

2) If symptoms continue to be monitored daily through day 14 after exposure.

Governor Whitmer’s office says it secured an extension for Michigan’s National Guard to help in the state’s response to the pandemic.

Title 32 authority allows guard members to receive federal pay and benefits.

It was going to expire at the end of this month due to a deadline set by the Trump Administration.

However, Governor Whitmer’s office says it’s been extended through March 31 of 2021.

They say the Michigan National Guard will support the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines going forward.

The governor says, “The Michigan National Guard continues to be a crucial part of our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to thank our men and women in uniform for their dedication and round-the-clock work to protect the people of our state.”

There have now been more than 14 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 267,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Health experts say the post-Thanksgiving case surge has arrived.

Thursday 217,000 positive cases were reported, breaking the single day record just set on Wednesday.

Hospitals across the country are starting to run out of beds.

Prompting some governors to begin considering more restrictions.

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom says stay-at-home orders will go into effect in the coming days where intensive care units are nearing capacity.

“We are, pursuant to the blueprint that we put in some 14 or so weeks ago, pulling that emergency brake,” Newsom says.

As the country prepares for the Food and Drug Administration to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, states are drafting plans to distribute the shot.

But health experts say the vaccines will be here too late to stop the outbreak already happening.

President Trump and President-elect Biden are both calling on Congress to pass another COVID-19 relief package.

However, neither can agree on how big the package should be.

President Trump believes Congress can pass the $500 billion proposal put forward by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell says the reason they kept the bill small was to make sure the president would support it.

“I put forward a serious and highly targeted relief proposal including the elements which we know the president is ready and willing to sign into law.”

But Democrats don’t think the bill is enough.

Schumer says “He now says that an emergency relief bill should be limited by only what President Trump will sign. Of course we could say similarly, the bill should be limited by only what a Democratic House will pass. Neither is true compromise.”

Biden supports the $908 billion bipartisan plan proposed earlier this week.

The economic situation could get worse if Congress doesn’t act – and soon.

That’s because many of the economic aid measures put into place since spring are set to expire at the end of the month.

Here’s what happens if they don’t act before then.

Almost 5 million people who have been out of work for at least six months will be cut off from aid.

About 7 million contract workers and freelancers will lose their emergency aid.

The federal eviction moratorium expires, putting million at risk of being evicted from their homes.

More than 20 million people will have to begin making student loan payments again.

The tax credit given to more than 100,000 companies as incentive not to lay off workers will expire, and $150 billion in aid to state and local governments will expire.

Without that help, experts say governments will likely be forced to make cuts to schools, police and health care programs.

Moody’s Analytics says without more aid, the economy will fall into a new recession early next year, with the unemployment rate nearing 10%.

This matters because tens of millions of Americans are struggling to meet basic needs right now. Less help would mean that number would go up.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says as of late November, nearly 83 million adults reported that their household found it difficult to cover usual expenses.

That’s 34% of all adults in the U.S. saying they are struggling to afford things like food, rent, or medical expenses.

An estimated 12.4 million adult renters, or 1 in 6, said they are behind on their rent payments right now.

About 12% of adults said their households did not get enough to eat over the last week. That’s 26 million adults right now. Compare that to 2019, when that number was just 8 million.

