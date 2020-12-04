MDHSS Releases Updated COVID-19 Quarantine Guidance

The state health department released updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance Friday morning.

It mirrors the latest findings from the CDC announced earlier this week.

The standard 14-day quarantine period does remain in effect.

But the state says it can be reduced to 10 days if two conditions are met:

1) If no symptoms develop within 10 days or if there’s no clinical evidence of infection in the 10 days following exposure.

2) If symptoms continue to be monitored daily through day 14 after exposure.