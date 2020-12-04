Ludington Principal Awarded MEMSPA 2020 Principal of Year

A Ludington elementary school principal was recently awarded the 2020 principal of the year.

Brian Dotson is the principal of Foster Elementary, a 3rd through 5th grade building within Ludington Area School District.

On Thursday night, the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association announced Dotson as their 2020 Principal of the Year.

Dotson was nominated by his colleagues at West Shore ESD and the educational community at Ludington Area School District.

“I just want to thank the community for believing in me and allowing me to be a leader of this school and their children,” says Dotson. “I love it here though, I love the community, the family, students and staff.”

Dotson says he’s looking forward to moving to Ludington’s new pre-K through 5 elementary school next year.