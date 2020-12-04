Kiwanis Club of Gaylord Holds Food Drive for Local Families

Organizations across the state are pitching in to make sure families will have a meal for the holidays.

For the 64th year, the Kiwanis Club of Gaylord is holding a food drive to feed local families.

Businesses around town have already made $15,000 worth of donations.

Treasurer of the Kiwanis Club, Michael Swik says they usually do well with donations but they’re going to need all the help they can get because of the pandemic.

“In the past we’ve made 700 boxes of food and served about 2800 people. This year with the way the COVID is we’re anticipating more boxes this year,” said Michael Swik, Treasurer of the Kwanis Club of Gaylord.

The donations will provide the families with hams, potatoes, bread and canned goods.