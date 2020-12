Downstate in Monroe County, hundreds of boats are at risk of burning after a marina caught fire.

The fire has been burning since 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The Toledo Beach Marina is along Lake Erie in Lasalle Township, a few miles south of Monroe and just north of the Ohio border.

The roof collapsed and black smoke could be seen pouring out of the building.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.