Hotel Business Picks Up After Ironman Announces Frankfort as 2021 Host

Many Benzie County hotel owners are already looking forward to next fall.

Frankfort is slated to host the Ironman 70.3 Michigan Triathlon on September 12th, 2021.

Steve Campbell, owner of Harbor Lights Resort says, “A ton of people are going to come to the area and experience Frankfort and Benzie County for the the first time. We’re very proud of that and excited for people to see what we have to offer here.”

He says it will be a great boost in business during a typically slow time of year.

“As soon as they announced it our phones were ringing off the hook. So it was probably the busiest that we’ve been at any one time in terms of the phones in this time of year,” says Campbell.

He says most of their rooms already sold out for that weekend.

Campbell says, “We started a waitlist now for that weekend and we’re referring people to the Traverse City Tourism website because there are lots of hotels in this region.”

Hotel Frankfort & Restaurant owner, Judy Remmert, says they’re sold out too.

Remmert says, “I sent a text to my hotel manager and saying that it could get busy, be prepared. She texts me back and said ‘I know, the phones are ringing off the hook.’ And the phones didn’t quit ringing until we were sold out.”

She says it was a tough year so it’s nice to have something to look forward to.

“2021 I think is going to make up for 2020. Although we did have a good summer, we really can’t complain,” Remmert.

Registration for the Ironman Triathlon opens December 21st.