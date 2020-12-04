Healthy Living: Smart Device for Epilepsy

A team of neurosurgeons at Yale University are the first in the country to implant a newly approved deep brain stimulation, or DBS, device into a patient with epilepsy.

The new device is called percept.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Doyle explains how it’s the first system designed to give personalized feedback.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the new percept device in June.

It’s not only for use in epilepsy patients and those with Parkinson’s, but people with essential tremor and OCD.