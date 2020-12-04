Gov. Whitmer Asks Lawmakers to Approve $300M to Fight COVID-19

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking lawmakers to approve $300 million in state funding to fight the coronavirus next year.

She’s asking for $192 million to continue tracing and testing, and give a $2 pay increase for some essential workers.

The funding would also help expand health care systems capacity to distribute the pending vaccines.

She says $25 million is needed to continue wastewater surveillance, which detects and monitors the virus within communities like college campuses.

$10 million would reduce child care costs for essential workers.

Other funds would be used to inspect migrant housing in the 2021 and 2022 growing seasons, do weekly testing of all prisoners and corrections staff, combat infections at state veterans homes and test National Guard members.

This $300 million request is in addition to her previous call for $100 million in direct aid to people and businesses hit the hardest by the pandemic.