Gaylord’s Iron Pig Continues to Offer Dine-In Services Despite Liquor License Suspension

One Gaylord restaurant continues to fight state orders to stop dine-in services, but now, they’re paying a price.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission officially suspended the Iron Pig Smokehouse’s liquor license Thursday night.

Despite the state’s orders, the restaurant is still holding dine-in services, and customers are still showing up.

Now in greater numbers.

Owner Ian Murphy says their decision to stay open is about keeping the lights on and the staff employed.

“We’re happy they’re open for food. We don’t understand how all these stores can be open and the restaurants do such a nice job keeping us safe. I’m 64 years old and I feel very safe at the restaurants,” said Murphy.

One diner who had just finished eating inside, said she felt comfortable dining-in.

“It was good. It was six feet away from people. People had their masks on and they went to their tables and took them off and ate. I mean it was great,” said Betty Wefanen.

In a statement released to 9&10 News, Murphy explained that after threat of arrest and fines he decided to stop selling alcohol at 3:30 on Friday.

Murphy says that they will continue to stay open for dine-in service.

Iron Pig leadership will appear before a judge next Friday to determine what happens next.