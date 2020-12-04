Free Stuff Frenzy: Rooftop Reindeer
It’s almost that time of year! Where the bells are jingling and the hoofs are stomping on your roof. You may even crane your neck in hopes of catching a glimpse of the reindeer sitting on your roof. Today we’re making that easier! We have a gift basket from Rooftop Reindeer! From a stuffed animal reindeer to a hat, and even some free entry tickets to meet some real-life reindeer, this basket has it all.
This reindeer themed basket could be yours today! Call in to the four for your chance to win.