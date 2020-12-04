Former Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement, Neglect of Duty

Former Grand Traverse County jail administrator Todd Ritter took a plea deal Friday in 13th Circuit Court.

The Attorney General’s Office said during his time in office, Ritter spent government time and money on inmates and former inmates. He was also charged with sex crimes.

On Friday, Todd Ritter admitted to a variety of allegations against him, including taking a former inmate with him on a work trip and using government time and money to maintain sexual relationships even as recently as March 2019.

He has pleaded guilty to embezzlement by a public official, common law offense and willful neglect of duty of a public officer.

Two charges have been dropped against him: larceny in a building and second degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was also accused of inappropriately touching an inmate and stealing drug kits from the county.

Ritter will be sentenced on January 15.