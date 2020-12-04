COVID-19 Funding for Michigan National Guard Extended Until March

Governor Whitmer’s office says it secured an extension for Michigan’s National Guard to help in the state’s response to the pandemic.

Title 32 authority allows guard members to receive federal pay and benefits.

It was going to expire at the end of this month due to a deadline set by the Trump Administration.

However, Governor Whitmer’s office says it’s been extended through March 31 of 2021.

They say the Michigan National Guard will support the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines going forward.

The governor says, “The Michigan National Guard continues to be a crucial part of our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to thank our men and women in uniform for their dedication and round-the-clock work to protect the people of our state.”