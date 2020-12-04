Congress Under Pressure to Pass 2nd COVID-19 Relief Package

President Trump and President-elect Biden are both calling on Congress to pass another COVID-19 relief package.

However, neither can agree on how big the package should be.

President Trump believes Congress can pass the $500 billion proposal put forward by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell says the reason they kept the bill small was to make sure the president would support it.

“I put forward a serious and highly targeted relief proposal including the elements which we know the president is ready and willing to sign into law.”

But Democrats don’t think the bill is enough.

Schumer says “He now says that an emergency relief bill should be limited by only what President Trump will sign. Of course we could say similarly, the bill should be limited by only what a Democratic House will pass. Neither is true compromise.”

Biden supports the $908 billion bipartisan plan proposed earlier this week.