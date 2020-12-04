Charlevoix Co. Deputies Seek Help Finding Driver for Illegally Passing a School Bus
The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office says this car illegally passed a Boyne City school bus with its red flashers on.
It happened Thursday around 3:25 p.m. on Pleasant Valley Road.
If you have any information about these cars they urge you to contact the sheriff’s office.
UPDATE: The driver of one of the vehicles came forward. We’re still looking for the silver car below. We need help…
Posted by Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 4, 2020