Brothers Charged in Plot to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer Bond Out of Jail

Two Northern Michigan men accused in the plot to kidnap and potentially kill Gov. Whitmer have been bonded out of jail.

They had new bond conditions set on Wednesday. A judge denied a request to lower the bond for Michael and William Null, but instead changed it to make posting bail easier.

The Nulls are charged by the state with providing material support for terrorist acts and conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Wednesday over Zoom the judge ruled to add a 10% cash or surety allowance for the $250,000 bond.

The bond modification comes after the judge first declined to take any action.

Six other men will face more severe charges in a federal court downstate for their role in the plot.