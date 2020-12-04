AC PAW Rescue Hosts Online Fundraiser To Help Animals in Need of Homes

AC Paw Animal Rescue based in Grand Traverse County is known for fostering countless dogs and cats across northern Michigan until they can find their permanent homes. Volunteers and staff work to help the animals with their medical needs and provide around the clock care to them.

That’s why an online fundraiser through AC PAW is helping to raise money for the organization going forward. If you would like more details about the fundraiser and how you can help check out the video posted above or click here.

For more details on the dogs and cats through AC PAW looking for their forever homes including the ones we featured on ‘the four’ click here.