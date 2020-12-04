2 People Killed in Antrim County Crash Identified

We now know the names of the two people who died in Wednesday’s four-vehicle crash along U.S. 31.

Deputies say just after 1:30, a woman driving southbound tried to pass a pickup truck near Erickson Road in Milton Township but she couldn’t return to her lane and hit a northbound car head-on.

Two other vehicles were involved.

The crash left the highway closed for several hours.

The sheriff’s office says Sonya Fortin of Elk Rapids and Andrew Kaddish of Charlevoix died at the scene.

Deputies say two other people were taken to the hospital but have since been released.