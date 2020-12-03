Virtual Educational Tools & Lesson Plans for Kids Learning from Home

It has become the norm for kids to be learning remotely these days and it can be tough for parents to keep the at-home classrooms fun and engaging. That’s why the Ludington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau wants to help parents keep the educational tools interactive.

Several organizations throughout Mason County have created virtual resources, lesson plans, and even history tours to enhance kids’ remote learning situations.

Brandy Miller, the executive director for the Ludington Convention and Visitors Bureau breaks down some of the resources that kids and parents can explore with just the click of a mouse. To see the list, check out the video posted above.

For more details about all of the virtual resources click here.