UK Plans To Begin Mass Immunization Next Week

The United Kingdom plans to start a mass immunization against the coronavirus as early as next week.

800,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been shipped from Belgium to the U.S.

Regulators say the plan is to vaccinate the people most at risk of dying first. They’ll receive two doses 21-days apart.

Then healthcare workers who care for the most at-risk people will receive the vaccine.

Regulators in Britain say they were able to speed up their approval process because they have been reviewing the vaccine data since June and working closely with scientists.

The U.S. federal government has ordered 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine pending FDA approval.