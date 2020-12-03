Treetops Thursday: Hitting the Slopes

Treetops Resort out in Gaylord is getting ready for a fantastic ski season. They recently opened up their brand new deck, that features outdoor dining for visitors. “We are trying to make it as cozy and safe as we can so that families can come and have a place to relax before and after they hit the slopes,” said the assistant general manager, Kevin McKinley. “It was just a patio in the past, but we’ll have picnic tables and propane heaters, along with fantastic food”.

This year they have switched up how skiers and snowboarders obtain their gear, lift tickets, and lessons. “You’ll see some new signage when you arrive,” Kevin explained. “To maintain physical distancing, we’ve moved around access points. So, lessons will be done in a different location, and some of the areas might be blocked off for other uses”. Other than that, Kevin said families are guaranteed to have a fantastic and fun time.

To check out their ski packages and lessons, click here.