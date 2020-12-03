Traverse City’s Cherry Capital Airport One Step Closer to Being Run by Authority

Traverse City’s Cherry Capital airport is one step closer to being self-governing. Grand Traverse County commissioners voted to allow them to be controlled by an authority instead of a commission.

The move would allow TVC more leverage in economic development.

Cherry Capital has been run by a commission since the 1970’s. Switching to an authority structure would allow TVC to appoint more members from surrounding areas like East Bay and Garfield Township so they could have input on business decisions.

It would also allow them more control over land use and business dealings. Director Kevin Klein says it will increase their transparency overall.

“The authority…really makes it more accountable to people,” said Klein. “So when we look at what does the day-to-day changes look like for someone coming up to the airport traveling through, it really doesn’t change anything. But what it does allow us to do is to be more nimble in our business decisions.”

Leelanau county needs to approve this measure. Then, TVC will work alongside the Federal Aviation Administration to finalize everything which could take until late 2021.