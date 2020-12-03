TC Tourism Announces Frankfort to Host Ironman 2021

The Frankfort Harbor is just one of the stops athletes will make in the 2021 Ironman 70.3 Michigan Triathlon, before biking 56 miles along parts of M-22.

Traverse City Tourism says that after hosting the event in 2019, organizers were looking for a place that would be equally challenging for athletes.

They say hosting the Ironman brought in big business for the city.

Now, Traverse City Tourism hopes to help Frankfort and Benzie County by attracting athletes to the town.

Traverse City Tourism CEO and President, Traverse Tkach says, “We’ve got a good partner in Benzie County. Traverse City a Tourism works very closely with all of the hotels and attractions and amenities throughout our five county region. So this is a big win for Northern Michigan to have them coming back.”

As of now the race is set for September 12th, 2021.

Registration for the event opens on December 21st.

For more information about the Ironman 70.3 Michigan Triathlon, you can visit their website here: https://www.ironman.com/im703-michigan-register