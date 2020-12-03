Salvation Army Seeks Volunteers for Annual Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army needs your help with their annual Red Kettle Campaign!

With Christmas around the corner, the Salvation Army is looking for volunteer bell ringers.

They hope to fill 14,000 volunteer hours across 16 different locations.

Lt. Matthew Winters with the Salvation Army tells us your time is just as important as money.

“If we get the donation of time that can help us a long way as well. So, even if you don’t have the funds, your time is just as important to us and we can really utilize that,” said Lt. Winters.

For more information on how to volunteer, click here.