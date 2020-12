Roscommon County Firefighter Passes Away After 3rd Battle With Cancer

The Lake and Lyon Township fire departments are mourning the loss of firefighter Gerard Jakubiak.

Firefighter Jakubiak was a 39-year member of the Lake Township Fire Department, and a 15-year member of the Lyon Township Fire Department in Roscommon County.

He lost his third battle with cancer after beating it twice in the last five years.