Pure Ludington Virtual & Socially Distanced Holiday Events

It’s that time of year for an influx of holiday events and one northern Michigan community wants to make sure everyone stays safe. The Ludington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has some virtual and socially distanced holiday events planned all to keep everyone safe and still celebrating the season.

Now through New Year’s Eve, there are countless events from downtown cookie walks to a virtual concert and even a New Year’s Eve celebration.

To see what you can expect this year and how to safely ring in the holiday season, click on the video posted above.

For a direct link to the Ludington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau with all of the holiday events click here.