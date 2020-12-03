Muzzleloading Season Shortened this Year

Michigan’s muzzleloader season begins tomorrow, but it will be shorter this year. Hunters will have 10 days, from Dec. 4-Dec. 13.

Deer Management Specialist with the DNR, Chad Stewart says they’ve decided to shorten the season this year for a couple of reasons. They’ve been seeing a decline of participants every year and the rate of success for hunters is the worst of any season.

Even though it’s a shorter window this year, if a hunter doesn’t bag a deer with their muzzleloader, the tags will transfer. “If you’re unsuccessful throughout the muzzleloader season in filling your tag, those tags transfer over to the antlerless season where you can take an antlerless deer during that timeframe,” said Stewart.

For more information on hunting regulations, you can visit MI.gov/deer.