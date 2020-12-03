MTM On The Road: The Soup Cup in Traverse City Starts Shipping

Did you know you can get homemade soup delivered right to your doorstep?

The Soup Cup in Traverse City has you covered.

Whether you want to pick it up hot—or get it frozen and shipped to your door—they’ve got options. Their curbside pick-up is convenient. Or if you get it shipped, their frozen soups come with four flavors in each pack.

The Soup Cup is making sure you’re still able to enjoy their homemade soups even when indoor dining in isn’t possible. To order online, go here.

Gabriella and Stephanie are warming up with some soup specials this morning and telling us how you can get some too.