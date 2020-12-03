MSP Identifies Three Suspects in Alpena Gun Store Robbery

12-03-20 ALPENA STOLEN GUNS 2

12-03-20 ALPENA STOLEN GUNS 1

We have an update on the stolen gun in Alpena County we first told you about last month.

State police say they’ve interviewed three suspects as part of their ongoing investigation.

Troopers say the group threw a brick through the storefront of full bore firearms in the early morning hours of Nov. 21.

They say they stole nearly 50 firearms.

After a few leads, state police got a search warrant for an Alpena home and found several firearms and other stolen property there.

They interviewed three people, two adults and a 16-year-old from Brimley.

Police believe they are involved with other breaking and enterings in the area as well.