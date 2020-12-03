Michigan Senator to State Health Official: Let Schools Decide About Opening

A Republican lawmaker is pressing a top state health official to lift the ban on in-person learning at high schools, saying the decision should be left to the local level.

Senator Kim LaSata of Berrien County says, “Let the parents decide. Let the school systems decide whether they’re open or whether they’re closed.”

High schools and colleges are two weeks into a minimum three week period where they can only have virtual classes under the Department of Health and Human Services latest round of COVID-19 restrictions.