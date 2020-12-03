Michigan Senate Approves Criminal Justice Reform Bills
The Michigan Senate approved measures on Thursday that would reform the state’s criminal justice system.
One bill would help keep people out of jail for minor violations like failing to appear in court.
It would also allow police to cite a release someone for a misdemeanor.
The second bill aims to protect juveniles from a mental health perspective.
If passed, this would require facilities to submit a mental health assessment to the court within 3 days of a juvenile’s arrest.