Michigan Officials Report 7,146 New COVID-19 Cases, 175 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 7,146 new cases of the coronavirus and 175 additional COVID-19 deaths. Of the 175 deaths, 112 were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 380,343 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 9,580 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 373,197 confirmed cases with 9,405 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of November 25, 165,269 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, is sending out a warning to Americans as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far nearly 274,000 Americans have died from the virus.

Redfield says 200,000 more Americans could die within the next two months.

He also believes we are entering the most difficult time in the public health history of our country mostly because of the stress the virus continues to put on our healthcare systems.

Michigan’s battle against the coronavirus has proven to be one of the worst in the country lately.

In the last week, only five states saw more new cases confirmed than Michigan. And only Illinois and Texas had more people die from COVID-19. Here is a look at Michigan’s most recent numbers.

Right now there are more than 100,000 Americans hospitalized because of the virus.

Health officials are also urging people not to travel for the upcoming holidays.

The United Kingdom plans to start a mass immunization against the coronavirus as early as next week.

800,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been shipped from Belgium to the U.S.

Regulators say the plan is to vaccinate the people most at risk of dying first. They’ll receive two doses 21-days apart.

Then healthcare workers who care for the most at-risk people will receive the vaccine.

Regulators in Britain say they were able to speed up their approval process because they have been reviewing the vaccine data since June and working closely with scientists.

The U.S. federal government has ordered 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine pending FDA approval.

The Labor Department reported 712,000 new unemployment claims last week.

They say the claims were filed on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The department also says that more than 288,000 workers filed for benefits under the pandemic unemployment assistance program.

That program gives assistance to workers, such as those who are self-employed.

Continued jobless claims also stood at over 5 million last week.

Claims in Michigan are down from last week, but still substantially higher than the numbers reported in the last month.

21,000 new unemployment claims filed last week.

That’s about 12,000 less than the week before when nearly 34,000 claims were filed.

Still, statewide claims are far below the peak number of claims filed during the pandemic.

That came the week of April 4. That’s when more than 388,000 people in Michigan filed for first-time unemployment benefits.

So far, more $26 billion has been paid to Michigan workers since March 15.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.