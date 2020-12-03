Married in the Mitten: MerryMakers

In this week’s Married in the Mitten, we chat with Taylor Swaim and Ashley Moeggenberg from MerryMakers in Charlevoix about their latest party planning adventure.

The crew from MerryMakers are used to hosting and attending wedding shows every year. But, due to the pandemic, they’ve had to create a new way to showcase their talents and the talented vendors in Northern Michigan. This is why they hosted a photoshoot that featured two wedding set-ups from 21 local vendors. “We just went for it,” said Taylor. “In the process of designing it, we wanted to challenge everyone, but also make it a fun and creative thing for vendors to do something different”.

One of the shoots featured a romantic boho theme, and the other was mid-century modern. “So we gave our storyboards to all these vendors that came together, and they were amazing,” Ashley explained. “From the florist, photographers, the furniture rental – we just gave them our idea, and they ran with it”.

Both Taylor and Ashley agree that brides and grooms can have so much fun designing their weddings.

