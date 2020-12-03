Gaylord’s Iron Pig Smokehouse Cited for Not Following COVID-19 Orders, Liquor Licenses Suspended
Gaylord’s Iron Pig Smokehouse has had its liquor licenses and permits suspended by the Liquor Control Commission.
We told you earlier this week that the establishment kept its doors open for indoor dining against orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The restaurant’s leadership will appear before a judge next Friday to determine whether the suspension should continue or if other penalties should be handed down.