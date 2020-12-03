Health Department of Northwest Michigan Uses Online Contact Tracing Form to Save Time, Resources

As Northern Michigan sees a surge in coronavirus cases, it’s been hard for local health officials to keep up with contact tracing.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan says they simply didn’t have the manpower to make phone calls that can last up to hours.

They are focusing their tracing efforts on schools and congregate care facilities and they’re also relying on an electronic tracing system that’s saving them time and resources.

They’re now using an online case investigation form that’s being emailed or texted to people with COVID. Patients can fill it out themselves which saves everyone a lot of time.

“We have started using an electronic case investigation form that can be emailed or texted. That gives them the opportunity before we come back into work to complete that case investigation information which we then review, enter the information and make follow up as needed,” said Lisa Peacock, a health officer with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

They say they’ve also distributed scripts and Q-and-A’s for schools and businesses to help them complete their own contact tracing and phone calls.