State police say a man crashed his car in Wexford County then got arrested for having drugs.

Troopers say Thomas Collins from Grawn crashed his car near M-37 and West Four Road back in July.

They say Collins got hurt and went to the hospital.

A trooper searched his car and found meth, heroin, crack, pills and a scale.

Collins was officially charged on Thursday with operating while intoxicated along with several drug-related crimes.