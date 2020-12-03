Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Looking for Stolen Smoker

Deputies in Grand Traverse County are looking for the person responsible for stealing a smoker.

The sheriff’s office says it was reported missing from Riley Road in Green Lake Township on November 23.

The owner says it was in an open area of the property and it appears someone backed a truck up to the trailer and drove off with it.

Deputies say it is a 275 gallon propane tank mounted to a small boat trailer and is worth $2,500.

If you have any information, contact Deputy Bradley at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office 922-4770, ext. 5946.