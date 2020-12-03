CDC Warns 200K Could Die From Virus in Months Ahead

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, is sending out a warning to Americans as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far nearly 274,000 Americans have died from the virus.

Redfield says 200,000 more Americans could die within the next two months.

He also believes we are entering the most difficult time in the public health history of our country mostly because of the stress the virus continues to put on our healthcare systems.

Michigan’s battle against the coronavirus has proven to be one of the worst in the country lately.

In the last week, only five states saw more new cases confirmed than Michigan. And only Illinois and Texas had more people die from COVID-19. Here is a look at Michigan’s most recent numbers.

Right now there are more than 100,000 Americans hospitalized because of the virus.

Health officials are also urging people not to travel for the upcoming holidays.