Canadian Freighter Stuck in Detroit River

A Canadian freighter is stuck in the Detroit River and will need a salvage plan to safely get it refloated.

Contractors are making sure the ship won’t damage the surrounding area. It’s carrying diesel and coal fuel.

The vessel ran aground on the Detroit River Wednesday morning.

Part of the 500-foot vessel, called The Harvest Spirit, is in Canadian waters, with the other in American waters.

Another ship struck the bottom while trying to avoid the freighter. That contributed to a logjam of cargo-hauling vessels along the waterway.