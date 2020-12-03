Biden Focuses On Pandemic, Calls on Congress to Pass Relief Bill

We are only seven weeks away from inauguration day, when President-elect Joe Biden will move into the White House.

In the meantime, Biden and his team continue to focus on tackling the ongoing pandemic. On Wednesday he took part in a virtual roundtable of small businesses owners.

And as Congress remains at a stand-still on passing a coronavirus relief bill, Biden says both parties should come together right now and pass a robust package of relief.

While all of that is happening, President Trump continues to press ahead in his legal fight to overturn the election.

During his White House Christmas party on Tuesday, he even hinted at running in 2024 if his efforts continue to fail.

“It’s been an amazing four years. We’re trying to do another four years…otherwise, I’ll see you in four years,” he said.

Members of the incoming Biden administration say immediate action is needed to stabilize the economy. Right now more than 10 million Americans are out of work.