Beaverton Fire Dept. Mourns Loss of Firefighter

The Beaverton Community is mourning the loss of one of their firefighters.

The Beaverton Fire Department says Thomas “Jim” Mathews worked with the station for over 60 years.

The best word they say describes him was selfless.

He would be there whether it was 3 a.m., in the freezing cold, hot summers or any holiday.

They say firefighter Mathews was a hero to many during their most terrifying times.

The department says Mathews was one of the first people new firefighters would meet and was a mentor to many.