Astronaut Mark Kelly Sworn into Senate for Arizona

Astronaut Mark Kelly, who completed four missions to the International Space Station, will begin his new journey as a U.S. senator.

He took his oath of office on Capitol Hill Wednesday, making both of Arizona’s seats Democratic.

Kelly was sworn in early because he takes over the late Sen. John McCain’s seat.

Martha McSally was appointed to McCain’s seat after he died.

“I wish my successor, Mark Kelly, all the best as he represents our incredible state in this hallowed chamber.”

Kelly is the fourth astronaut elected to Congress.