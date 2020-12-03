50-Acre Solar Farm Approved in Acme Township

Acme Township leaders have unanimously approved plans for a 50 acre solar farm on M-72 in Williamsburg.

The installation will be put on an empty piece of M-72 and could generate power for thousands of homes. But some citizens are concerned about its environmental and economic impact.

Some are worried because the site is near Yuba Creek and other wetland systems.

9&10 News spoke to a concerned nearby business who didn’t want to appear on camera.

“What are they thinking are going to be the advantages and how will that impact local businesses? Are [they] going to create more damage as you’re trying to create something that’s good? Creating problems in an attempt to be more energy efficient, I guess there’s a lot of questions that I don’t have answers to,” they said.

Acme Township supervisor Doug White says the solar farm installers do not need a permit from

EGLE and moved the site farther away from Yuba Creek.

“They’re going to monitor that [the creek] every month during the build, for six months after the build, and it will be every month,” said White.

He says the solar farm will create at least 80 local jobs. Construction starts in spring.