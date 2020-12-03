2 Killed in Antrim County Multi-Vehicle Crash

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. 31.

They say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Erickson Road in Milton Township.

Deputies say that a woman was driving a Chrysler south when she tried to pass a pickup truck.

She could not get back into her lane after passing and hit a Hyundai car headed north.

The Hyundai then hit a utility truck after losing control.

Deputies say the drivers of the Chrysler and Hyundai cars died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.