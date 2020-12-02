Traverse City Police Officer, State Trooper Revive Two People from Overdoses

Two people are recovering in the hospital after two police officers revived them from overdoses.

State police say it happened around 8 p.m. last Friday in Traverse City.

They say troopers found a man and woman unresponsive on their bathroom floor, with suspected heroin nearby.

They say Traverse City Police Officer Ben Snyder was first at the scene giving chest compressions to the man.

State Trooper Trevor Baesch then gave the unresponsive woman naloxone and chest compressions.

He then administered naloxone to the man.

The Traverse City Fire Department and North Flight EMS Crew then took over.

The man regained consciousness at the apartment.

The woman regained consciousness at the hospital, thanks to the responding officers.