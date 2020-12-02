South M-37 Closed by Rollover Crash, Car Fire Southwest of Kingsley
Part of M-37 is closed southwest of Kingsley because of a rollover crash that turned into a car fire.
Grand Traverse 911 says M-37 is closed between west Center Road and Harrand Road in Mayfield Township.
On Twitter, the Michigan State Police say a driver lost control as they tried to pass another vehicle.
The driver had to be transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
M-37 in Grand Traverse County is closed between Center and Harrand due to a single vehicle crash. The driver attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control. The driver was ejected and is being transported to Munson. pic.twitter.com/5MmvnCoCSI
— @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) December 2, 2020