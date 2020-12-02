South M-37 Closed by Rollover Crash, Car Fire Southwest of Kingsley

Emily DeRuiter,

12 02 20 Car Fire

Part of M-37 is closed southwest of Kingsley because of a rollover crash that turned into a car fire.

Grand Traverse 911 says M-37 is closed between west Center Road and Harrand Road in Mayfield Township.

On Twitter, the Michigan State Police say a driver lost control as they tried to pass another vehicle.

The driver had to be transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

