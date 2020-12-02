MTM On The Road: Port City Emporium Now Open in Downtown Manistee

It’s the best of the old and the new.

A gift shop in downtown Manistee, Port City Emporium, just opened its doors on Nov. 23.

With vintage and repurposed items, as well as handcrafted artisan goods, you’re sure to find something you’ll love while shopping local this holiday season.

Owners Patrick and Anita Shaffer also pride themselves in carrying artisan wares from across Michigan.

Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Manistee County Community Christmas program, which is helping to support Mana Food Pantry.

Our On The Road crew, Katie and Stephanie, are visiting to explore the new shop and meet the owners themselves!