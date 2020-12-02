Newaygo Co. Camper Theft: Sheriff Seeks Suspect’s White Van

The Newaygo County Sheriff is asking the community to be on the lookout for a stolen camper and the suspect’s white van.

The camper is a 1974 Corsair that’s gray and blue in color.

The sheriff’s department says it was stolen between 4 and 4:30 a.m. from the back lot of the Croton Township Campground, where it was being stored for the winter.

The suspect vehicle is a white van that appears to be a “appears to be a 2010-ish Ford E250 or E350, with some kind of writing or decals down the passenger side.”

Anyone with information should contact Deputy Hicks at 231-689-7303.

This is the second recent theft reported by the Newaygo County sheriff involving an older model white panel van. The other theft was a trailer stolen from Harvest Fremont church. But the sheriff’s office has not said whether the two thefts are connected.