Michigan State Police Investigating Illegal Climber on Mackinac Bridge

Michigan State Police are investigating a trespassing case on the Mackinac Bridge.

The investigation comes after photos shot from the top of one of the bridge towers were posted to social media.

After staff with the Mackinac Bridge Authority were made aware of the photos, they reviewed an incident in November where an alarm was activated on the bridge early in the morning. Staff could not immediately determine what activated the alarm.

Another alarm was activated a few hours later, and Mackinac Bridge Authority staff could see someone leaving the bridge.

They contacted local police, but the suspect could not be found.

“This is not a harmless stunt; it’s inexcusably reckless,” said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. “This individual risked not only his own life but also the lives of those crossing the bridge beneath him, and would have threatened the safety of emergency personnel and Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) staff had a rescue been needed.”

The person responsible could face a felony charge of trespassing at a key transportation facility.