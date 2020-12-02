Michigan Officials Report 6,955 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 6,955 new cases of the coronavirus and 81 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 373,197 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 9,405 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 366,242 confirmed cases with 9,324 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of November 25, 165,269 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

A federal judge refused to block Michigan’s ban on indoor dining.

Paul Maloney says a “plausible explanation” for the state order exists: People can’t eat or drink without removing their mask, a step that could spread the virus.

Two weeks ago, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a three-week ban on indoor dining during a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Judge Maloney turned down a request for an injunction with a week left in the ban.

Restaurants fear that the steady loss of customers could put them out of business.

They also fear a possible extension of the order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.

As many Americans continue to wait for help, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are taking action to try and pass a much needed new COVID-19 stimulus relief bill.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers unveiled a $908 billion stimulus proposal Tuesday.

This comes as key programs put in place earlier this year to help Americans get through the pandemic are set to expire in the coming weeks.

The programs include a moratorium on evictions and a federal student loan payment freeze.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers says a new bill is needed before the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski says “We cannot abandon the American people, the families who are suffering at this time.”

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer says “This four month COVID-19 emergency relief package will help get us through the hardest months of winter and into a new administration.”

If a new stimulus relief bill doesn’t get passed before Jan. 20, sources close to President-elect Joe Biden say one of his plans for the first 100 days in office is to work on an expansive stimulus plan.

Advisors at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended who should get the coronavirus vaccine first once it’s approved.

In a 13 to one vote, they said the vaccine should be first given to health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities.

Both the Pifzer and Mondera vaccines have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in the U.S., but Britain became the first to announce its approval of Pfizer Wednesday morning.

The FDA will be meeting on Dec. 10 to make a decision on the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. José Romero, with the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, says “We hope to get vaccine into arms as soon as 24-hours after receiving the vaccine here in the states.”

Federal documents point to Dec. 15 being the day states will start receiving the vaccine from Pfizer.

And the Monderna vaccine is expected to become available one week later.

Many hospitals and pharmacies are wasting no time preparing for the delivery of the vaccine. They’re installing freezers that can hold Pfizer’s vaccine at temperatures of 94 degrees below zero.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.