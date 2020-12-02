Merry Marketplace at Crooked Tree Arts Center Supports Local Artists

From beautifully handcrafted jewelry to unique pottery and even northern Michigan tea blends, you can find it all at the Merry Marketplace inside the Crooked Tree Arts Center in Traverse City. The socially distanced art fair provides an opportunity to support local artists while creating a safe space for shoppers.

The artists have mini shops set up with their work and people can make reservations to come and browse the marketplace through Saturday, December 5th.

Crooked Tree staff will also provide private shopping experiences depending on people’s comfort level and all you have to do is call ahead and let them know what date and time might work for you. They’re also providing curbside pick up as well.

If you’d like more information about how the Merry Marketplace at Crooked Tree Arts Center in Traverse City works click here.